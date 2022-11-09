 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.79 crore, up 42.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 661.79 crore in September 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 465.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2022 up 84.86% from Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.04 crore in September 2022 up 58.47% from Rs. 27.79 crore in September 2021.

Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.83 in September 2021.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 480.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.38% returns over the last 6 months and 25.84% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 661.79 598.02 465.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 661.79 598.02 465.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 572.88 508.43 408.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.29 1.27 2.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.22 6.00 -6.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.53 11.86 9.04
Depreciation 9.54 8.59 5.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.19 32.39 24.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.58 29.47 21.50
Other Income 1.92 0.57 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.50 30.04 22.39
Interest 9.14 7.18 5.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.36 22.86 17.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.36 22.86 17.15
Tax 6.43 7.97 6.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.93 14.89 10.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.93 14.89 10.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.93 14.89 10.24
Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 21.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 1.32 4.83
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.32 4.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 1.32 4.83
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.32 4.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Hindustan Foods #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.