    Hindustan Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 661.79 crore, up 42.11% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 661.79 crore in September 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 465.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2022 up 84.86% from Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.04 crore in September 2022 up 58.47% from Rs. 27.79 crore in September 2021.

    Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.83 in September 2021.

    Hindustan Foods shares closed at 480.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.38% returns over the last 6 months and 25.84% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations661.79598.02465.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations661.79598.02465.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials572.88508.43408.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.291.272.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.226.00-6.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5311.869.04
    Depreciation9.548.595.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1932.3924.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5829.4721.50
    Other Income1.920.570.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.5030.0422.39
    Interest9.147.185.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.3622.8617.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.3622.8617.15
    Tax6.437.976.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.9314.8910.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.9314.8910.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.9314.8910.24
    Equity Share Capital22.5522.5521.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.324.83
    Diluted EPS1.681.324.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.324.83
    Diluted EPS1.681.324.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:51 pm