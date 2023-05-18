English
    Hindustan Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 659.70 crore, up 13.46% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 659.70 crore in March 2023 up 13.46% from Rs. 581.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.23 crore in March 2023 up 65.05% from Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.01 crore in March 2023 up 56.23% from Rs. 32.01 crore in March 2022.

    Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.43 in March 2022.

    Hindustan Foods shares closed at 582.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.42% returns over the last 6 months and 60.82% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations659.70678.62581.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations659.70678.62581.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials566.06596.93522.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.333.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.18-10.79-15.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9214.2910.99
    Depreciation9.319.966.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.6633.8629.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.7134.0424.32
    Other Income0.991.031.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.7035.0725.43
    Interest9.739.754.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.9725.3120.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.9725.3120.57
    Tax10.758.257.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.2317.0713.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.2317.0713.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.2317.0712.25
    Equity Share Capital22.5522.5522.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.515.43
    Diluted EPS1.791.515.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.515.43
    Diluted EPS1.791.515.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 18, 2023 07:04 pm