English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindustan Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 619.25 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 619.25 crore in June 2023 up 3.55% from Rs. 598.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.37 crore in June 2023 up 56.95% from Rs. 14.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.37 crore in June 2023 up 32.98% from Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2022.

    Hindustan Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

    Hindustan Foods shares closed at 571.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.54% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations619.25659.70598.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations619.25659.70598.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials527.92566.06508.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.221.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.74-9.186.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3615.9211.86
    Depreciation10.889.318.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.1237.6632.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5939.7129.47
    Other Income0.910.990.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4940.7030.04
    Interest11.009.737.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.4930.9722.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.4930.9722.86
    Tax6.1210.757.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.3720.2314.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.3720.2314.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.3720.2314.89
    Equity Share Capital22.5522.5522.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.791.32
    Diluted EPS2.071.791.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.791.32
    Diluted EPS2.071.791.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Hindustan Foods #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!