Hindustan Foods Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.02 crore, up 30.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 598.02 crore in June 2022 up 30.85% from Rs. 457.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.89 crore in June 2022 up 46.78% from Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2022 up 45.33% from Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2021.

Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in June 2021.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 420.10 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.25% returns over the last 6 months and 10.71% over the last 12 months.