Hindustan Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 678.62 crore, up 30% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 678.62 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 522.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.07 crore in December 2022 up 44.11% from Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.03 crore in December 2022 up 53.37% from Rs. 29.36 crore in December 2021.