Hindustan Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 678.62 crore, up 30% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 678.62 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 522.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.07 crore in December 2022 up 44.11% from Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.03 crore in December 2022 up 53.37% from Rs. 29.36 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 678.62 661.79 522.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 678.62 661.79 522.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 596.93 572.88 455.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.33 0.29 2.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.79 -0.22 1.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.29 13.53 8.96
Depreciation 9.96 9.54 5.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.86 33.19 23.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.04 32.58 23.36
Other Income 1.03 1.92 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.07 34.50 23.99
Interest 9.75 9.14 5.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.31 25.36 18.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.31 25.36 18.65
Tax 8.25 6.43 6.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.07 18.93 11.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.07 18.93 11.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.07 18.93 11.84
Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 21.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 1.68 5.59
Diluted EPS 1.51 1.68 5.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 1.68 5.59
Diluted EPS 1.51 1.68 5.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited