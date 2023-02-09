Hindustan Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 678.62 crore, up 30% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 678.62 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 522.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.07 crore in December 2022 up 44.11% from Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.03 crore in December 2022 up 53.37% from Rs. 29.36 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.59 in December 2021.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 583.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.25% returns over the last 6 months and 42.37% over the last 12 months.