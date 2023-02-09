English
    Hindustan Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 678.62 crore, up 30% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 678.62 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 522.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.07 crore in December 2022 up 44.11% from Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.03 crore in December 2022 up 53.37% from Rs. 29.36 crore in December 2021.

    Hindustan Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations678.62661.79522.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations678.62661.79522.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials596.93572.88455.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.330.292.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.79-0.221.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2913.538.96
    Depreciation9.969.545.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.8633.1923.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.0432.5823.36
    Other Income1.031.920.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0734.5023.99
    Interest9.759.145.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.3125.3618.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.3125.3618.65
    Tax8.256.436.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.0718.9311.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.0718.9311.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.0718.9311.84
    Equity Share Capital22.5522.5521.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.511.685.59
    Diluted EPS1.511.685.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.511.685.59
    Diluted EPS1.511.685.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited