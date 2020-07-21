App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Copper Q4 loss at Rs 514.27 crore

The consolidated income of the company during January-March period of 2019-20 dropped to Rs 166.47 crore from Rs 475.09 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Copper on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 514.27 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 40.37 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that "profit (loss) for the period (is) from continuing and and discontinued operations (after tax)."

The consolidated income of the company during January-March period of 2019-20 dropped to Rs 166.47 crore from Rs 475.09 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Close
Earlier the company's CMD in a house journal had stated that the financial condition of Hindustan Copper was in "dire straits" primarily due to the dismal performance of the PSU in 2019-20.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:41 pm

tags #Business #Hindustan Copper #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.