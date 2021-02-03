Hindustan Copper December quarter net profit at Rs 108 crore

live bse live

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net loss Rs 95.61 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.

The company said the net profit for the period is after tax and share of profit of JVs/associates.

The consolidated income increased to Rs 546.68 crore in the October -December quarter over Rs 106.48 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper is a vertically integrated copper producing company. It manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.