English
Hindustan Copper December quarter net profit at Rs 108 crore

The company said the net profit for the period is after tax and share of profit of JVs/associates.

PTI
February 03, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
 
 
State-owned Hindustan Copper on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net loss Rs 95.61 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.

The company said the net profit for the period is after tax and share of profit of JVs/associates.

The consolidated income increased to Rs 546.68 crore in the October -December quarter over Rs 106.48 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper is a vertically integrated copper producing company. It manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.
PTI
#Business #Hindustan Copper #Results
first published: Feb 3, 2021 09:20 pm

