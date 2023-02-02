 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Construction Company Q3 net profit falls 9% to Rs 25.19 crore

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

Its total income during October-December 2022 marginally rose to Rs 1,167.13 crore, compared with Rs 1,169.63 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday reported a 9.22 per cent decline in its December quarter net profit at Rs 25.19 crore.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 27.75 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income during October-December 2022 marginally rose to Rs 1,167.13 crore, compared with Rs 1,169.63 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total expenses also increased marginally to Rs 1,141.36 crore in the current financial year, from Rs 1,141.18 crore a year ago.