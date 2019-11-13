Hindustan Aeron Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,451.05 crore, up 32.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,451.05 crore in September 2019 up 32.21% from Rs. 2,610.33 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 624.46 crore in September 2019 up 115.76% from Rs. 289.42 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 745.72 crore in September 2019 up 40.38% from Rs. 531.21 crore in September 2018.

Hindustan Aeron EPS has increased to Rs. 18.67 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.66 in September 2018.

Hindustan Aeron shares closed at 766.40 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.73% returns over the last 6 months and -14.42% over the last 12 months.