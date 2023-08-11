English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindustan Aeron Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,915.34 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,915.34 crore in June 2023 up 8.08% from Rs. 3,622.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 814.19 crore in June 2023 up 34.21% from Rs. 606.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,290.38 crore in June 2023 up 26.87% from Rs. 1,017.06 crore in June 2022.

    Hindustan Aeron EPS has increased to Rs. 24.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.14 in June 2022.

    Hindustan Aeron shares closed at 3,791.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.79% returns over the last 6 months and 74.87% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,915.3412,494.583,622.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,915.3412,494.583,622.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,086.084,971.341,248.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods88.00466.3168.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-148.22-674.77-297.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,399.461,611.361,014.13
    Depreciation201.241,055.35208.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies359.162,113.76462.64
    Exp. Capitalised-148.71-285.20-156.00
    Other Expenses399.981,049.34458.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax678.352,187.09616.92
    Other Income410.79721.96192.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,089.142,909.05809.01
    Interest0.0155.280.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,089.132,853.77808.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,089.132,853.77808.79
    Tax274.9412.47202.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities814.192,841.30606.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period814.192,841.30606.66
    Equity Share Capital334.39334.39334.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.3584.9718.14
    Diluted EPS24.3584.9718.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.3584.9718.14
    Diluted EPS24.3584.9718.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Aeron #Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!