 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Aeron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,665.86 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,665.86 crore in December 2022 down 3.83% from Rs. 5,891.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,153.99 crore in December 2022 up 23.09% from Rs. 937.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,482.49 crore in December 2022 down 8.79% from Rs. 1,625.43 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,665.86 5,144.89 5,891.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,665.86 5,144.89 5,891.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,054.33 1,736.39 1,965.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 183.54 81.19 117.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 255.14 25.91 890.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,129.24 1,141.16 1,065.85
Depreciation 268.69 251.82 373.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,058.07 550.23 423.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 716.85 1,358.19 1,055.41
Other Income 496.95 260.80 196.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,213.80 1,618.99 1,252.11
Interest 2.06 0.35 0.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,211.74 1,618.64 1,251.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,211.74 1,618.64 1,251.36
Tax 57.75 409.42 313.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,153.99 1,209.22 937.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,153.99 1,209.22 937.55
Equity Share Capital 334.39 334.39 334.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.51 36.16 28.04
Diluted EPS 34.51 36.16 28.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.51 36.16 28.04
Diluted EPS 34.51 36.16 28.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited