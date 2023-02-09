Hindustan Aeron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,665.86 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,665.86 crore in December 2022 down 3.83% from Rs. 5,891.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,153.99 crore in December 2022 up 23.09% from Rs. 937.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,482.49 crore in December 2022 down 8.79% from Rs. 1,625.43 crore in December 2021.