    Hindustan Aeron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,665.86 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,665.86 crore in December 2022 down 3.83% from Rs. 5,891.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,153.99 crore in December 2022 up 23.09% from Rs. 937.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,482.49 crore in December 2022 down 8.79% from Rs. 1,625.43 crore in December 2021.

    Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,665.865,144.895,891.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,665.865,144.895,891.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,054.331,736.391,965.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods183.5481.19117.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks255.1425.91890.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,129.241,141.161,065.85
    Depreciation268.69251.82373.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,058.07550.23423.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax716.851,358.191,055.41
    Other Income496.95260.80196.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,213.801,618.991,252.11
    Interest2.060.350.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,211.741,618.641,251.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,211.741,618.641,251.36
    Tax57.75409.42313.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,153.991,209.22937.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,153.991,209.22937.55
    Equity Share Capital334.39334.39334.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.5136.1628.04
    Diluted EPS34.5136.1628.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.5136.1628.04
    Diluted EPS34.5136.1628.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited