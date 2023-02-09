Hindustan Aeron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,665.86 crore, down 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,665.86 crore in December 2022 down 3.83% from Rs. 5,891.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,153.99 crore in December 2022 up 23.09% from Rs. 937.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,482.49 crore in December 2022 down 8.79% from Rs. 1,625.43 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Aeron EPS has increased to Rs. 34.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 28.04 in December 2021.

Read More

Hindustan Aeron shares closed at 2,433.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.25% returns over the last 6 months and 72.06% over the last 12 months.