Hindustan Aeron Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,494.67 crore, up 8.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,494.67 crore in March 2023 up 8.07% from Rs. 11,561.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,831.18 crore in March 2023 down 8.82% from Rs. 3,105.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,968.02 crore in March 2023 up 32.25% from Rs. 3,000.49 crore in March 2022.

Hindustan Aeron EPS has decreased to Rs. 84.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 92.86 in March 2022.

Hindustan Aeron shares closed at 3,893.40 on June 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.53% returns over the last 6 months and 116.65% over the last 12 months.