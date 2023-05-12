English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindustan Aeron Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12,494.67 crore, up 8.07% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,494.67 crore in March 2023 up 8.07% from Rs. 11,561.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,831.18 crore in March 2023 down 8.82% from Rs. 3,105.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,968.02 crore in March 2023 up 32.25% from Rs. 3,000.49 crore in March 2022.

    Hindustan Aeron EPS has decreased to Rs. 84.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 92.86 in March 2022.

    Hindustan Aeron shares closed at 3,018.35 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.75% returns over the last 6 months and 93.86% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,494.675,665.5411,561.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,494.675,665.5411,561.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,963.912,051.053,576.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods466.31183.54284.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-674.09255.15776.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,615.041,132.801,402.67
    Depreciation1,055.61268.88382.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2,688.07----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses189.641,057.563,021.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,190.18716.562,117.33
    Other Income722.23497.18500.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,912.411,213.742,617.99
    Interest55.302.0742.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,857.111,211.672,575.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,857.111,211.672,575.88
    Tax12.4757.75-528.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,844.641,153.923,103.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,844.641,153.923,103.99
    Minority Interest-0.01--0.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-13.451.271.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,831.181,155.193,105.17
    Equity Share Capital334.39334.39334.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS84.6734.5592.86
    Diluted EPS84.6734.5592.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS84.6734.5592.86
    Diluted EPS84.6734.5592.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Aeron #Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 02:44 pm