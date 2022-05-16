 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Aeron Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,561.13 crore, up 7.66% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,561.13 crore in March 2022 up 7.66% from Rs. 10,738.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,105.17 crore in March 2022 up 91.43% from Rs. 1,622.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,000.49 crore in March 2022 up 4.98% from Rs. 2,858.18 crore in March 2021.

Hindustan Aeron EPS has increased to Rs. 92.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 48.50 in March 2021.

Hindustan Aeron shares closed at 1,509.90 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.14% returns over the last 6 months and 53.56% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11,561.13 5,891.90 10,738.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11,561.13 5,891.90 10,738.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,576.98 1,963.98 2,631.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 284.14 117.44 358.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 776.15 890.70 3,084.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,402.67 1,069.34 1,061.68
Depreciation 382.50 373.48 668.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,021.36 423.87 875.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,117.33 1,053.09 2,058.57
Other Income 500.66 196.76 131.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,617.99 1,249.85 2,190.07
Interest 42.11 0.76 29.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,575.88 1,249.09 2,160.22
Exceptional Items -- -- 2.02
P/L Before Tax 2,575.88 1,249.09 2,162.24
Tax -528.11 313.81 545.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,103.99 935.28 1,617.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,103.99 935.28 1,617.12
Minority Interest 0.09 0.02 0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.09 -1.90 4.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,105.17 933.40 1,622.10
Equity Share Capital 334.39 334.39 334.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 92.86 27.91 48.50
Diluted EPS 92.86 27.91 48.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 92.86 27.91 48.50
Diluted EPS 92.86 27.91 48.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
