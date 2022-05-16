Hindustan Aeron Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,561.13 crore, up 7.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,561.13 crore in March 2022 up 7.66% from Rs. 10,738.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,105.17 crore in March 2022 up 91.43% from Rs. 1,622.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,000.49 crore in March 2022 up 4.98% from Rs. 2,858.18 crore in March 2021.

Hindustan Aeron EPS has increased to Rs. 92.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 48.50 in March 2021.

Hindustan Aeron shares closed at 1,509.90 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.14% returns over the last 6 months and 53.56% over the last 12 months.