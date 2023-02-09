Hindustan Aeron Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,665.54 crore, down 3.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 5,665.54 crore in December 2022 down 3.84% from Rs. 5,891.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,155.19 crore in December 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 933.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,482.62 crore in December 2022 down 8.67% from Rs. 1,623.33 crore in December 2021.
Hindustan Aeron EPS has increased to Rs. 34.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 27.91 in December 2021.
|Hindustan Aeron shares closed at 2,433.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.25% returns over the last 6 months and 72.06% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,665.54
|5,144.79
|5,891.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,665.54
|5,144.79
|5,891.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,051.05
|1,733.84
|1,963.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|183.54
|81.19
|117.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|255.15
|25.95
|890.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,132.80
|1,144.69
|1,069.34
|Depreciation
|268.88
|251.97
|373.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,057.56
|537.49
|423.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|716.56
|1,369.66
|1,053.09
|Other Income
|497.18
|259.07
|196.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,213.74
|1,628.73
|1,249.85
|Interest
|2.07
|0.37
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,211.67
|1,628.36
|1,249.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,211.67
|1,628.36
|1,249.09
|Tax
|57.75
|409.42
|313.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,153.92
|1,218.94
|935.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,153.92
|1,218.94
|935.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.27
|2.28
|-1.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,155.19
|1,221.23
|933.40
|Equity Share Capital
|334.39
|334.39
|334.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.55
|36.52
|27.91
|Diluted EPS
|34.55
|36.52
|27.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.55
|36.52
|27.91
|Diluted EPS
|34.55
|36.52
|27.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited