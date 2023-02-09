Hindustan Aeron Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,665.54 crore, down 3.84% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,665.54 5,144.79 5,891.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5,665.54 5,144.79 5,891.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,051.05 1,733.84 1,963.98 Purchase of Traded Goods 183.54 81.19 117.44 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 255.15 25.95 890.70 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,132.80 1,144.69 1,069.34 Depreciation 268.88 251.97 373.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,057.56 537.49 423.87 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 716.56 1,369.66 1,053.09 Other Income 497.18 259.07 196.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,213.74 1,628.73 1,249.85 Interest 2.07 0.37 0.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,211.67 1,628.36 1,249.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,211.67 1,628.36 1,249.09 Tax 57.75 409.42 313.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,153.92 1,218.94 935.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,153.92 1,218.94 935.28 Minority Interest -- 0.01 0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.27 2.28 -1.90 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,155.19 1,221.23 933.40 Equity Share Capital 334.39 334.39 334.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 34.55 36.52 27.91 Diluted EPS 34.55 36.52 27.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 34.55 36.52 27.91 Diluted EPS 34.55 36.52 27.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited