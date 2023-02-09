English
    Hindustan Aeron Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,665.54 crore, down 3.84% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 5,665.54 crore in December 2022 down 3.84% from Rs. 5,891.90 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,155.19 crore in December 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 933.40 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,482.62 crore in December 2022 down 8.67% from Rs. 1,623.33 crore in December 2021.
    Hindustan Aeron EPS has increased to Rs. 34.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 27.91 in December 2021.Hindustan Aeron shares closed at 2,433.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.25% returns over the last 6 months and 72.06% over the last 12 months.
    Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,665.545,144.795,891.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,665.545,144.795,891.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,051.051,733.841,963.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods183.5481.19117.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks255.1525.95890.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,132.801,144.691,069.34
    Depreciation268.88251.97373.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,057.56537.49423.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax716.561,369.661,053.09
    Other Income497.18259.07196.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,213.741,628.731,249.85
    Interest2.070.370.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,211.671,628.361,249.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,211.671,628.361,249.09
    Tax57.75409.42313.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,153.921,218.94935.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,153.921,218.94935.28
    Minority Interest--0.010.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.272.28-1.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,155.191,221.23933.40
    Equity Share Capital334.39334.39334.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.5536.5227.91
    Diluted EPS34.5536.5227.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.5536.5227.91
    Diluted EPS34.5536.5227.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited