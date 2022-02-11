Hindustan Aeron Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,891.90 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,891.90 crore in December 2021 up 8.6% from Rs. 5,425.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 933.40 crore in December 2021 up 9.37% from Rs. 853.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,623.33 crore in December 2021 up 24.85% from Rs. 1,300.27 crore in December 2020.

Hindustan Aeron EPS has increased to Rs. 27.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 25.52 in December 2020.

Hindustan Aeron shares closed at 1,397.85 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.45% over the last 12 months.