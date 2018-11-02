Hinduja Venture Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.05 crore, down 70.04% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 16.05 crore in September 2018 down 70.04% from Rs. 53.57 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.46 crore in September 2018 down 338.45% from Rs. 29.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 84.63 crore in September 2018 down 265.55% from Rs. 51.12 crore in September 2017.

Hinduja Venture shares closed at 429.45 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -47.07% returns over the last 6 months and -13.35% over the last 12 months.