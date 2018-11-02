Hinduja Venture Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.05 crore, down 70.04% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hinduja Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.05 crore in September 2018 down 70.04% from Rs. 53.57 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.46 crore in September 2018 down 338.45% from Rs. 29.55 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 84.63 crore in September 2018 down 265.55% from Rs. 51.12 crore in September 2017.
Hinduja Venture shares closed at 429.45 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -47.07% returns over the last 6 months and -13.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hinduja Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.05
|78.12
|53.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.05
|78.12
|53.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.91
|0.91
|Depreciation
|3.52
|3.48
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|99.79
|2.18
|1.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-88.15
|71.55
|50.82
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-88.15
|71.55
|50.82
|Interest
|16.65
|16.60
|8.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-104.80
|54.94
|42.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-104.80
|54.94
|42.60
|Tax
|-34.34
|18.83
|13.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-70.46
|36.11
|29.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-70.46
|36.11
|29.55
|Equity Share Capital
|20.56
|20.56
|20.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.28
|17.57
|14.37
|Diluted EPS
|-34.28
|17.57
|14.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.28
|17.57
|14.37
|Diluted EPS
|-34.28
|17.57
|14.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited