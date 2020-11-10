PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 04:54 PM IST

Hinduja Global Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 589.56 crore, down 0.78% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 589.56 crore in September 2020 down 0.78% from Rs. 594.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.97 crore in September 2020 down 33.5% from Rs. 58.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.79 crore in September 2020 down 6.48% from Rs. 150.55 crore in September 2019.

Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.68 in September 2020 from Rs. 28.12 in September 2019.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 718.40 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.58% returns over the last 6 months and 22.78% over the last 12 months.

Hinduja Global Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations589.56526.13594.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations589.56526.13594.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost362.66350.98384.52
Depreciation44.9047.2751.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses93.8286.6785.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.1841.2072.15
Other Income7.7123.5226.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.8964.7298.88
Interest15.9216.2416.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.9748.4882.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax79.9748.4882.37
Tax41.0016.9623.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.9731.5258.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.9731.5258.61
Equity Share Capital20.8720.8720.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.6815.1028.12
Diluted EPS18.6815.1028.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.6815.1028.12
Diluted EPS18.6815.1028.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:33 pm

Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Hinduja Global #Hinduja Global Solutions #Results

