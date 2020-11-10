Hinduja Global Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 589.56 crore, down 0.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.56 crore in September 2020 down 0.78% from Rs. 594.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.97 crore in September 2020 down 33.5% from Rs. 58.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.79 crore in September 2020 down 6.48% from Rs. 150.55 crore in September 2019.

Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.68 in September 2020 from Rs. 28.12 in September 2019.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 718.40 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.58% returns over the last 6 months and 22.78% over the last 12 months.