Hinduja Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 340.09 crore, up 105.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.09 crore in March 2023 up 105.8% from Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.05 crore in March 2023 down 98.27% from Rs. 2,140.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.62 crore in March 2023 up 4.98% from Rs. 73.94 crore in March 2022.

Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 503.54 in March 2022.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 1,156.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and 29.22% over the last 12 months.