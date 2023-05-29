English
    Hinduja Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 340.09 crore, up 105.8% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 340.09 crore in March 2023 up 105.8% from Rs. 165.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.05 crore in March 2023 down 98.27% from Rs. 2,140.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.62 crore in March 2023 up 4.98% from Rs. 73.94 crore in March 2022.

    Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 503.54 in March 2022.

    Hinduja Global shares closed at 1,156.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and 29.22% over the last 12 months.

    Hinduja Global Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations340.09338.98165.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations340.09338.98165.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.58--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14-2.16--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost167.36179.24124.19
    Depreciation55.3452.7512.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.39157.1641.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.87-50.60-13.23
    Other Income72.1555.2774.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.284.6861.32
    Interest17.4123.825.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.87-19.1455.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.87-19.1455.69
    Tax-32.18-34.3019.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.0515.1536.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.022,104.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.0515.172,140.44
    Equity Share Capital52.5252.5241.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.022.89503.54
    Diluted EPS7.022.90503.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.022.89503.54
    Diluted EPS7.022.90503.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am