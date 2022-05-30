 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hinduja Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore, down 73.29% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore in March 2022 down 73.29% from Rs. 618.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,140.44 crore in March 2022 up 3227.09% from Rs. 64.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.94 crore in March 2022 down 52.61% from Rs. 156.03 crore in March 2021.

Hinduja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 503.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.82 in March 2021.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 926.25 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

Hinduja Global Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 165.25 150.31 618.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 165.25 150.31 618.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 124.19 131.65 399.38
Depreciation 12.62 9.91 45.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.67 39.12 86.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.23 -30.37 87.11
Other Income 74.56 1.39 23.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.32 -28.98 110.22
Interest 5.64 2.50 14.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.69 -31.48 96.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.69 -31.48 96.07
Tax 19.26 -10.75 31.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.43 -20.73 64.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 2,104.02 135.58 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,140.44 114.85 64.33
Equity Share Capital 41.80 20.90 20.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 503.54 54.98 30.82
Diluted EPS 503.22 54.93 30.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 503.54 54.98 30.82
Diluted EPS 503.22 54.93 30.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:37 pm
