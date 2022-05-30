English
    Hinduja Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore, down 73.29% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore in March 2022 down 73.29% from Rs. 618.77 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,140.44 crore in March 2022 up 3227.09% from Rs. 64.33 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.94 crore in March 2022 down 52.61% from Rs. 156.03 crore in March 2021.

    Hinduja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 503.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.82 in March 2021.

    Hinduja Global shares closed at 926.25 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

    Hinduja Global Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.25150.31618.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.25150.31618.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.19131.65399.38
    Depreciation12.629.9145.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.6739.1286.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.23-30.3787.11
    Other Income74.561.3923.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.32-28.98110.22
    Interest5.642.5014.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.69-31.4896.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.69-31.4896.07
    Tax19.26-10.7531.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.43-20.7364.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items2,104.02135.58--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,140.44114.8564.33
    Equity Share Capital41.8020.9020.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS503.5454.9830.82
    Diluted EPS503.2254.9330.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS503.5454.9830.82
    Diluted EPS503.2254.9330.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 30, 2022 07:37 pm
