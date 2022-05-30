Hinduja Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore, down 73.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.25 crore in March 2022 down 73.29% from Rs. 618.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,140.44 crore in March 2022 up 3227.09% from Rs. 64.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.94 crore in March 2022 down 52.61% from Rs. 156.03 crore in March 2021.

Hinduja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 503.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.82 in March 2021.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 926.25 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)