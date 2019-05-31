Hinduja Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 587.76 crore, up 38.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.76 crore in March 2019 up 38.35% from Rs. 424.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.29 crore in March 2019 up 84.24% from Rs. 46.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.15 crore in March 2019 up 84.9% from Rs. 70.39 crore in March 2018.

Hinduja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 41.42 in March 2019 from Rs. 22.53 in March 2018.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 645.15 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.64% returns over the last 6 months and -28.21% over the last 12 months.