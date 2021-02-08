Hinduja Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 628.46 crore, up 11.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 628.46 crore in December 2020 up 11.3% from Rs. 564.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.54 crore in December 2020 down 1.19% from Rs. 73.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.91 crore in December 2020 up 8.58% from Rs. 150.03 crore in December 2019.

Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 35.22 in December 2019.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 1,241.65 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.71% returns over the last 6 months and 44.76% over the last 12 months.