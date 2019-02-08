Hinduja Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 558.58 crore, up 33.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 558.58 crore in December 2018 up 33.55% from Rs. 418.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.90 crore in December 2018 down 11.79% from Rs. 35.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.27 crore in December 2018 up 18.86% from Rs. 58.28 crore in December 2017.

Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 16.86 in December 2017.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 616.00 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.44% returns over the last 6 months and -36.71% over the last 12 months.