Hinduja Global Solutions Q2 net up 10% at Rs 49cr

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja group, on Monday posted a 9.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.1 crore in September 2019 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 44.7 crore in July-September 2018 quarter, HGS said in a statement.

Its revenue increased 11.4 per cent to Rs 1,290.6 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 1,158.6 crore in July-September a year ago, it added.

"HGS posted a robust revenue growth in Q2 FY2020, driven by demand across healthcare and CES (Consumer Engagement Services) verticals," HGS CEO Partha DeSarkar said.

He added that led by growth from existing clients and increased operational efficiencies, all its major geographies showed strong revenue growth and improved profitability.

"Healthcare vertical posted strong growth, with higher volumes and new clients going live," he said.

DeSarkar said the company continues to invest significantly in technology-led BPM services.

"In Q2, we launched HGS Digital, a new practice focused on providing high-end digital strategy and transformative digital-first solutions to clients. With seven wins in the quarter, we expect HGS Digital to open up big opportunities for us going forward," he said.

Sales pipeline for the second half of the fiscal looks encouraging, and "with open enrollment and holiday season coming up in Q3, HGS is well-positioned to deliver a better second half", he added.