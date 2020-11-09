172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hinduja-global-solutions-q2-net-profit-up-66-to-rs-81-3-crore-6095161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 10:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hinduja Global Solutions Q2 net profit up 66% to Rs 81.3 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.1 crore in July-September 2019 quarter, HGS said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja Group, on November 9 reported a 65.6 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 81.3 crore in September 2020 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.1 crore in July-September 2019 quarter, HGS said in a statement.

Its revenue increased 9.4 percent to Rs 1,332.5 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,217.9 crore in July-September quarter a year ago.

Close

"Led by robust healthcare volumes and strong performance in other verticals, HGS reported excellent results in Q2 FY2021. Overall revenues for Q2 stood at Rs 13,326 million, an increase of 11.9 percent year-on-year on a like-to-like basis," HGS Wholetime Executive Director and CEO Partha DeSarkar said.

related news

He added that PAT (profit after tax) rose 65.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 813.2 million for the quarter, the highest-ever reported by the company.

Profit was boosted by a one-time tax reversal charge, he said. "Despite the current market environment, we continue to see big demand from clients…We won new business or expanded contracts across verticals in Q2, including signing of one of HGS' largest engagements in the UK public sector to be delivered in a Work@Home model," he said.

DeSarkar added that the company's sales pipeline for the second half of the fiscal year looks strong, and with open enrollment and the holiday season coming up, it is confident of good FY2021 performance. The company declared its second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

As of September 30, 2020, HGS had 235 core BPM clients and 699 HRO/payroll processing clients. Its headcount was at 39,578 at the end of the said quarter.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 10:49 pm

tags #Business #Hinduja Global Solutions #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.