Hinduja Global Solutions hits 20% lower circuit as lower-than-expected dividend disappoints investors

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions hit 20% lower circuit as investors were disappointed on lower-than-expected dividend. The stock touched a low of Rs 2,855.54 on BSE, down 20% from its previous close.

Hinduja Global Solutions announced an interim dividend of Rs 150 a share and one for one bonus share on Thursday. This comes to Rs 315 crore total dividend against $1.09 billion sale of its healthcare operations.

The firm said that it has completed the sale of its healthcare services operations to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Betaine BV, funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia. The transaction was based on an enterprise value of $1.20 billion, subject to closing adjustments, and resulted in inflows of $1.09 billion.

The firm also said that it approved to enhance the limits applicable for extending loans, making investments and providing guarantees or security under Section 186 of the Companies Act up to Rs 3,500 crores subject to the approval of the Shareholders/ Members and Statutory/ Regulatory and other approvals, as may be necessary.

"A letdown on the corporate governance side occurred yesterday as HGS, who received approximately Rs 4,000/share from the selling out of their Healthcare Vertical, gave out an interim dividend of a paltry 150/share to shareholders. While this happens, a surprising event transpired where they increased their limit for corporate guarantees, loans, and advances from Rs 500 crores to Rs 3,500 crores which effectively means that these loans will be given out to related parties to earn 1-2% higher interest rates; while also having the risk of write-offs in the future," according to JST Investment.

However, investors were not happy with the dividend and many of them criticized the firm after a lower than expected dividend.



GK Agrawal, Rajasthan-based trader tweeted: "Balance Sheet of a Company can be studied, Strength of Promoters can be known. But one thing which is too difficult to study is intention of the Company's Promoters."

Varinder Bansal founder of Omkara Capital said: "What a miserable dividend by HGS. How can u sell cash cow and put money into other group companies and not give back to shareholders?"

As of March 2021, the firm has Rs 1903.22 crore of free reserves and securities premium account.