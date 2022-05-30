 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hinduja Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 865.46 crore, down 44.65% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 865.46 crore in March 2022 down 44.65% from Rs. 1,563.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,686.28 crore in March 2022 up 4232.33% from Rs. 131.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.06 crore in March 2022 down 65.22% from Rs. 261.85 crore in March 2021.

Hinduja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1,361.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 62.88 in March 2021.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 926.25 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.66% returns over the last 6 months and 3.70% over the last 12 months.

Hinduja Global Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 865.46 802.93 1,563.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 865.46 802.93 1,563.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 629.42 623.66 1,040.76
Depreciation 33.44 26.14 73.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 230.86 159.75 288.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.27 -6.62 160.81
Other Income 85.89 10.75 27.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.62 4.13 188.45
Interest 8.63 6.57 20.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.99 -2.44 168.00
Exceptional Items -1.67 -26.48 -0.44
P/L Before Tax 47.32 -28.92 167.57
Tax 48.11 -16.23 37.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.78 -12.69 130.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 5,687.06 176.45 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5,686.28 163.76 130.32
Minority Interest -- -- 0.93
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5,686.28 163.76 131.25
Equity Share Capital 41.80 20.90 20.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,361.05 78.42 62.88
Diluted EPS 1,360.30 78.43 62.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,361.05 78.42 62.88
Diluted EPS 1,360.30 78.43 62.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
