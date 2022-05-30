Hinduja Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 865.46 crore, down 44.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 865.46 crore in March 2022 down 44.65% from Rs. 1,563.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,686.28 crore in March 2022 up 4232.33% from Rs. 131.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.06 crore in March 2022 down 65.22% from Rs. 261.85 crore in March 2021.

Hinduja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1,361.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 62.88 in March 2021.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 926.25 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.66% returns over the last 6 months and 3.70% over the last 12 months.