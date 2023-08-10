English
    Hinduja Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,133.49 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,133.49 crore in June 2023 up 24.28% from Rs. 912.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.87 crore in June 2023 down 79.71% from Rs. 73.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.96 crore in June 2023 up 11.71% from Rs. 170.95 crore in June 2022.

    Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.53 in June 2022.

    Hinduja Global shares closed at 1,053.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and -20.12% over the last 12 months.

    Hinduja Global Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,133.491,069.81912.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,133.491,069.81912.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.9010.33--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-0.51--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost686.43661.05673.73
    Depreciation123.84113.6147.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses359.45362.64199.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.01-77.31-9.16
    Other Income114.1398.42132.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.1221.11123.34
    Interest38.7723.795.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.35-2.68118.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.35-2.68118.24
    Tax11.71-28.4644.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6425.7773.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6425.7773.27
    Minority Interest-1.77-0.34--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.8725.4373.27
    Equity Share Capital46.5252.5241.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.254.8717.53
    Diluted EPS3.254.8717.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.254.8717.53
    Diluted EPS3.254.8717.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:00 pm

