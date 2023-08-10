Hinduja Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,133.49 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,133.49 crore in June 2023 up 24.28% from Rs. 912.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.87 crore in June 2023 down 79.71% from Rs. 73.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.96 crore in June 2023 up 11.71% from Rs. 170.95 crore in June 2022.

Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.53 in June 2022.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 1,053.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and -20.12% over the last 12 months.