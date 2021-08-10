Hinduja Global Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,550.52 crore, up 25.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,550.52 crore in June 2021 up 25.46% from Rs. 1,235.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.02 crore in June 2021 up 144.1% from Rs. 47.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.44 crore in June 2021 up 46.93% from Rs. 176.57 crore in June 2020.

Hinduja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 56.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 22.97 in June 2020.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 3,075.55 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 163.53% returns over the last 6 months and 362.49% over the last 12 months.