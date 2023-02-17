Hinduja Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,119.12 crore, up 39.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,119.12 crore in December 2022 up 39.38% from Rs. 802.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.49 crore in December 2022 down 68.56% from Rs. 163.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.79 crore in December 2022 up 322.17% from Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2021.