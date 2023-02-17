 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hinduja Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,119.12 crore, up 39.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,119.12 crore in December 2022 up 39.38% from Rs. 802.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.49 crore in December 2022 down 68.56% from Rs. 163.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.79 crore in December 2022 up 322.17% from Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2021.

Hinduja Global Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,119.12 1,167.54 802.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,119.12 1,167.54 802.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.80 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.47 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 690.50 710.09 623.66
Depreciation 117.94 117.62 26.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 336.08 382.42 159.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.67 -42.58 -6.62
Other Income 45.52 201.44 10.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.85 158.86 4.13
Interest 37.98 35.47 6.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.13 123.40 -2.44
Exceptional Items 32.87 -- -26.48
P/L Before Tax 4.74 123.40 -28.92
Tax -47.09 -68.85 -16.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.83 192.25 -12.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.02 46.72 176.45
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.84 238.97 163.76
Minority Interest -0.35 -1.60 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.49 237.36 163.76
Equity Share Capital 52.52 41.80 20.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.87 45.53 78.42
Diluted EPS 9.88 45.52 78.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.87 45.53 78.42
Diluted EPS 9.88 45.52 78.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited