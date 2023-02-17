English
    Hinduja Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,119.12 crore, up 39.38% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,119.12 crore in December 2022 up 39.38% from Rs. 802.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.49 crore in December 2022 down 68.56% from Rs. 163.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.79 crore in December 2022 up 322.17% from Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2021.

    Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 78.42 in December 2021.

    Hinduja Global shares closed at 1,302.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and -0.99% over the last 12 months.

    Hinduja Global Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,119.121,167.54802.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,119.121,167.54802.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.80----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.47----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost690.50710.09623.66
    Depreciation117.94117.6226.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses336.08382.42159.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.67-42.58-6.62
    Other Income45.52201.4410.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.85158.864.13
    Interest37.9835.476.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.13123.40-2.44
    Exceptional Items32.87---26.48
    P/L Before Tax4.74123.40-28.92
    Tax-47.09-68.85-16.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.83192.25-12.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.0246.72176.45
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.84238.97163.76
    Minority Interest-0.35-1.60--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.49237.36163.76
    Equity Share Capital52.5241.8020.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8745.5378.42
    Diluted EPS9.8845.5278.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8745.5378.42
    Diluted EPS9.8845.5278.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Hinduja Global #Hinduja Global Solutions #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am