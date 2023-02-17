Hinduja Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,119.12 crore, up 39.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,119.12 crore in December 2022 up 39.38% from Rs. 802.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.49 crore in December 2022 down 68.56% from Rs. 163.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.79 crore in December 2022 up 322.17% from Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2021.

Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 78.42 in December 2021.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 1,302.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and -0.99% over the last 12 months.