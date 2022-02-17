Hinduja Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 802.93 crore, down 44.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 802.93 crore in December 2021 down 44.89% from Rs. 1,456.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.76 crore in December 2021 up 117.26% from Rs. 75.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2021 down 85.88% from Rs. 214.43 crore in December 2020.

Hinduja Global EPS has increased to Rs. 78.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 36.11 in December 2020.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 2,630.50 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 130.94% over the last 12 months.