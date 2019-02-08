Hinduja Global Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,272.64 crore, up 30.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,272.64 crore in December 2018 up 30.43% from Rs. 975.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.45 crore in December 2018 down 25.56% from Rs. 48.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.21 crore in December 2018 up 5.16% from Rs. 101.00 crore in December 2017.

Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 23.57 in December 2017.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 616.00 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.44% returns over the last 6 months and -36.71% over the last 12 months.