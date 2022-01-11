MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hinduja Global board to consider share buyback, mergers on January 14

The stock was trading 3.8 percent higher to Rs 2946.35 on BSE

Moneycontrol Research
January 11, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
(Representational image: Shutterstock)

(Representational image: Shutterstock)


Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd has informed exchanges that its board will meet on January 14 to consider potential mergers, acquisitions and buyback of shares.


“The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will consider and approve to consider and explore: (i) potential merger and acquisition opportunities; and (ii) quantum/ timings of buyback of equity shares,” the company informed the exchanges.


The stock was trading 3.8 percent higher at Rs 2946.35 on the BSE on January 11.


Earlier on January 6, the company informed exchanges that its board had approved a dividend of Rs 150 a share after receiving a $1.09-billion after selling its healthcare operations. It also approved one-for-one bonus shares and approved raising the limit to extend loans, make investments and provide guarantees or security to Rs 3,500 crore.


This announcement attracted criticism from investors for a lower-than-expected dividend and the stock tanked 20 percent.

Close

Related stories


“What a miserable dividend by HGS. How can you sell cash cows and put money into other group companies and not give back to shareholders?” said Varinder Bansal, Founder of Omkara Capital.


“Balance sheet of a company can be studied, strength of promoters can be known. But one thing which is too difficult to study is the intention of the company’s promoters,” rued GK Agrawal, a Rajasthan-based trader, on Twitter.


Speaking to CNBC-TV18 recently, Partha Desarkar, Global CEO at Hinduja Global Solutions had argued that this was a special interim dividend that was being paid out to celebrate the value unlocking that has happened as a result of the sale of the healthcare business.


“Acquisition has been a part of our growth story for a long time and we are going to expand our footprint in the digital space especially in the digital customer management space. So we have been on the lookout for good buying in this segment and there are few where we are in active discussion for and will update this as soon as talks closed,” Desarkar had said.

As of March 2021, the firm has Rs 1903.22 crore of free reserves and securities premium account.
Moneycontrol Research
Tags: #acquistion #Buyback #mergers #Stocks to Watch
first published: Jan 11, 2022 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.