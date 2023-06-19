Hindprakash Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.69 crore, up 41.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.69 crore in March 2023 up 41.2% from Rs. 30.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2023 up 124.95% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 116.9% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

Hindprakash EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2022.