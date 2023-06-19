Hindprakash Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.69 crore, up 41.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindprakash Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.69 crore in March 2023 up 41.2% from Rs. 30.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2023 up 124.95% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 116.9% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.
Hindprakash EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2022.
|Hindprakash Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.69
|15.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.69
|15.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.55
|8.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.13
|6.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.43
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.52
|0.40
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.95
|0.87
|Interest
|0.51
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.44
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.44
|0.27
|Tax
|0.64
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.80
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.80
|0.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.82
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|10.42
|10.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|1.69
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.74
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|1.69
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited