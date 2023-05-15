English
    HINDPETRO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107,927.83 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107,927.83 crore in March 2023 up 10.61% from Rs. 97,572.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,222.62 crore in March 2023 up 79.51% from Rs. 1,795.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,958.55 crore in March 2023 up 61.19% from Rs. 3,696.50 crore in March 2022.

    HINDPETRO EPS has increased to Rs. 22.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.66 in March 2022.

    HINDPETRO shares closed at 260.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -0.67% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107,536.62116,126.6097,226.51
    Other Operating Income391.21--346.23
    Total Income From Operations107,927.83116,126.6097,572.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28,197.8730,771.7526,295.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods71,863.6169,754.6966,541.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,067.562,599.32-2,695.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost801.01716.34741.62
    Depreciation1,044.161,110.451,083.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,334.3510,612.854,591.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,754.39561.201,015.39
    Other Income1,160.00288.921,597.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,914.39850.122,613.26
    Interest522.55681.68328.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,391.84168.442,284.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,391.84168.442,284.95
    Tax1,169.22-3.99489.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,222.62172.431,795.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,222.62172.431,795.26
    Equity Share Capital1,418.551,418.551,418.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.721.2212.66
    Diluted EPS22.721.2212.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.721.2212.66
    Diluted EPS22.721.2212.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 15, 2023 10:01 am