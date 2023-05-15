HINDPETRO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107,927.83 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107,927.83 crore in March 2023 up 10.61% from Rs. 97,572.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,222.62 crore in March 2023 up 79.51% from Rs. 1,795.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,958.55 crore in March 2023 up 61.19% from Rs. 3,696.50 crore in March 2022.

HINDPETRO EPS has increased to Rs. 22.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.66 in March 2022.

HINDPETRO shares closed at 260.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -0.67% over the last 12 months.