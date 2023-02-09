 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HINDPETRO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116,126.60 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 116,126.60 crore in December 2022 up 20.21% from Rs. 96,602.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.43 crore in December 2022 down 80.15% from Rs. 868.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,960.57 crore in December 2022 down 19.02% from Rs. 2,421.12 crore in December 2021.
HINDPETRO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2021. HINDPETRO shares closed at 231.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -21.62% over the last 12 months.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations116,126.60108,056.2496,260.20
Other Operating Income--361.02342.17
Total Income From Operations116,126.60108,417.2696,602.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30,771.7531,256.2820,355.95
Purchase of Traded Goods69,754.6971,220.2869,884.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,599.322,074.36386.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost716.34739.46622.05
Depreciation1,110.451,080.901,024.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10,612.854,624.753,482.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax561.20-2,578.77846.04
Other Income288.92280.51550.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax850.12-2,298.261,396.44
Interest681.68594.96235.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax168.44-2,893.221,160.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax168.44-2,893.221,160.66
Tax-3.99-721.08291.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities172.43-2,172.14868.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period172.43-2,172.14868.86
Equity Share Capital1,418.551,418.551,418.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.22-15.326.12
Diluted EPS1.22-15.326.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.22-15.326.12
Diluted EPS1.22-15.326.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:11 pm