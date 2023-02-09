HINDPETRO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116,126.60 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 116,126.60 crore in December 2022 up 20.21% from Rs. 96,602.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.43 crore in December 2022 down 80.15% from Rs. 868.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,960.57 crore in December 2022 down 19.02% from Rs. 2,421.12 crore in December 2021.
HINDPETRO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2021.
|HINDPETRO shares closed at 231.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -21.62% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116,126.60
|108,056.24
|96,260.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|361.02
|342.17
|Total Income From Operations
|116,126.60
|108,417.26
|96,602.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30,771.75
|31,256.28
|20,355.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|69,754.69
|71,220.28
|69,884.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,599.32
|2,074.36
|386.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|716.34
|739.46
|622.05
|Depreciation
|1,110.45
|1,080.90
|1,024.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,612.85
|4,624.75
|3,482.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|561.20
|-2,578.77
|846.04
|Other Income
|288.92
|280.51
|550.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|850.12
|-2,298.26
|1,396.44
|Interest
|681.68
|594.96
|235.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|168.44
|-2,893.22
|1,160.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|168.44
|-2,893.22
|1,160.66
|Tax
|-3.99
|-721.08
|291.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|172.43
|-2,172.14
|868.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|172.43
|-2,172.14
|868.86
|Equity Share Capital
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|-15.32
|6.12
|Diluted EPS
|1.22
|-15.32
|6.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|-15.32
|6.12
|Diluted EPS
|1.22
|-15.32
|6.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited