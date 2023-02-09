HINDPETRO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116,126.60 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 116,126.60 108,056.24 96,260.20 Other Operating Income -- 361.02 342.17 Total Income From Operations 116,126.60 108,417.26 96,602.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 30,771.75 31,256.28 20,355.95 Purchase of Traded Goods 69,754.69 71,220.28 69,884.42 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,599.32 2,074.36 386.74 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 716.34 739.46 622.05 Depreciation 1,110.45 1,080.90 1,024.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10,612.85 4,624.75 3,482.49 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 561.20 -2,578.77 846.04 Other Income 288.92 280.51 550.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 850.12 -2,298.26 1,396.44 Interest 681.68 594.96 235.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.44 -2,893.22 1,160.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 168.44 -2,893.22 1,160.66 Tax -3.99 -721.08 291.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 172.43 -2,172.14 868.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 172.43 -2,172.14 868.86 Equity Share Capital 1,418.55 1,418.55 1,418.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.22 -15.32 6.12 Diluted EPS 1.22 -15.32 6.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.22 -15.32 6.12 Diluted EPS 1.22 -15.32 6.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited