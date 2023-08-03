HINDPETRO Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119,162.26 crore, up 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119,162.26 crore in June 2023 up 4.07% from Rs. 114,502.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,765.50 crore in June 2023 up 179.06% from Rs. 8,557.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,245.10 crore in June 2023 up 184.23% from Rs. 12,163.08 crore in June 2022.

HINDPETRO EPS has increased to Rs. 47.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 60.32 in June 2022.

HINDPETRO shares closed at 276.30 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.