HINDPETRO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116,211.37 crore, up 20.22% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116,211.37
|108,101.30
|96,323.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|361.19
|345.51
|Total Income From Operations
|116,211.37
|108,462.49
|96,668.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30,880.92
|31,256.16
|20,466.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|69,757.04
|71,222.17
|69,886.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,538.91
|2,107.17
|314.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|727.03
|748.13
|632.43
|Depreciation
|1,122.82
|1,093.55
|1,034.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,633.45
|4,643.56
|3,515.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|551.20
|-2,608.25
|817.46
|Other Income
|274.42
|280.17
|477.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|825.62
|-2,328.08
|1,295.21
|Interest
|693.47
|603.33
|244.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|132.15
|-2,931.41
|1,051.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|132.15
|-2,931.41
|1,051.18
|Tax
|-22.64
|-711.69
|276.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|154.79
|-2,219.72
|774.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|154.79
|-2,219.72
|774.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|289.47
|-255.97
|578.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|444.26
|-2,475.69
|1,352.99
|Equity Share Capital
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.14
|-17.46
|9.54
|Diluted EPS
|3.14
|-17.46
|9.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.14
|-17.46
|9.54
|Diluted EPS
|3.14
|-17.46
|9.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
