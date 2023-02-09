HINDPETRO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116,211.37 crore, up 20.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116,211.37 crore in December 2022 up 20.22% from Rs. 96,668.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 444.26 crore in December 2022 down 67.16% from Rs. 1,352.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,948.44 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 2,329.85 crore in December 2021.