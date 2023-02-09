 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HINDPETRO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116,211.37 crore, up 20.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 116,211.37 crore in December 2022 up 20.22% from Rs. 96,668.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 444.26 crore in December 2022 down 67.16% from Rs. 1,352.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,948.44 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 2,329.85 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116,211.37 108,101.30 96,323.24
Other Operating Income -- 361.19 345.51
Total Income From Operations 116,211.37 108,462.49 96,668.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30,880.92 31,256.16 20,466.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 69,757.04 71,222.17 69,886.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,538.91 2,107.17 314.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 727.03 748.13 632.43
Depreciation 1,122.82 1,093.55 1,034.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,633.45 4,643.56 3,515.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 551.20 -2,608.25 817.46
Other Income 274.42 280.17 477.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 825.62 -2,328.08 1,295.21
Interest 693.47 603.33 244.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 132.15 -2,931.41 1,051.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 132.15 -2,931.41 1,051.18
Tax -22.64 -711.69 276.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 154.79 -2,219.72 774.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 154.79 -2,219.72 774.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 289.47 -255.97 578.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 444.26 -2,475.69 1,352.99
Equity Share Capital 1,418.55 1,418.55 1,418.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.14 -17.46 9.54
Diluted EPS 3.14 -17.46 9.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.14 -17.46 9.54
Diluted EPS 3.14 -17.46 9.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited