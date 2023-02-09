HINDPETRO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116,211.37 crore, up 20.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116,211.37 crore in December 2022 up 20.22% from Rs. 96,668.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 444.26 crore in December 2022 down 67.16% from Rs. 1,352.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,948.44 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 2,329.85 crore in December 2021.

HINDPETRO EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.54 in December 2021.

HINDPETRO shares closed at 231.85 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and -18.55% over the last 12 months.