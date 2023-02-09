English
    HINDPETRO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116,211.37 crore, up 20.22% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116,211.37 crore in December 2022 up 20.22% from Rs. 96,668.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 444.26 crore in December 2022 down 67.16% from Rs. 1,352.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,948.44 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 2,329.85 crore in December 2021.

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations116,211.37108,101.3096,323.24
    Other Operating Income--361.19345.51
    Total Income From Operations116,211.37108,462.4996,668.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30,880.9231,256.1620,466.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods69,757.0471,222.1769,886.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,538.912,107.17314.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost727.03748.13632.43
    Depreciation1,122.821,093.551,034.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,633.454,643.563,515.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax551.20-2,608.25817.46
    Other Income274.42280.17477.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax825.62-2,328.081,295.21
    Interest693.47603.33244.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.15-2,931.411,051.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax132.15-2,931.411,051.18
    Tax-22.64-711.69276.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities154.79-2,219.72774.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period154.79-2,219.72774.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates289.47-255.97578.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates444.26-2,475.691,352.99
    Equity Share Capital1,418.551,418.551,418.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.14-17.469.54
    Diluted EPS3.14-17.469.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.14-17.469.54
    Diluted EPS3.14-17.469.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited