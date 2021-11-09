Hindoostan Mill Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.28 crore, up 80.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.28 crore in September 2021 up 80.41% from Rs. 14.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 100.93% from Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021 up 212.5% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2020.

Hindoostan Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2021 from Rs. 17.80 in September 2020.

Hindoostan Mill shares closed at 305.70 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)